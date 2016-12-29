Rashaan Salaam Committed Suicide, Coroner Confirms

Posted/updated on: December 29, 2016 at 4:45 pm

John Leyba/The Denver Post via Getty Images(NEW YORK) -- Former Heisman Trophy winner Rashaan Salaam committed suicide before he was found dead earlier this month, the Boulder County coroner has confirmed.



The autopsy reveals that the former college standout and NFL player died of a gunshot wound to the head.



Salaam's body was discovered in a park along with a handwritten note, passport, $63, a red bio-hazard bag and medical gloves for burial purposes.



The coroner's office offered his family the option of additional neuro-pathological analysis for chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), but consent was denied.

