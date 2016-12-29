Retrial for Michael Slager Scheduled for March

Posted/updated on: December 29, 2016 at 7:15 pm

iStock/Thinkstock(CHARLESTON, S.C.) -- The retrial for former North Charleston police officer Michael Slager, who shot and killed Walter Scott, has been scheduled for March 1, according to court documents filed in the U.S District Court in Charleston.



A mistrial was declared earlier this month in Slager's state murder trial. The jury members said they were unable to come to unanimous decision.



After the ruling, Solicitor Scarlett Wilson said, "While I cannot overstate our disappointment that this case was not resolved, I commend those who sacrificed so much time, energy and effort to serve on this jury." Wilson also addressed the Scott family, saying she was "grateful for their patience, understanding and cooperation with us."



Slager was accused of killing Scott, who was unarmed, at a traffic stop on April 4, 2015 in North Charleston, South Carolina while Slager was an officer with the city's police department.



Video from the encounter appears to show the moment Slager fatally shot Scott as he ran away. The video garnered national attention and propelled Slager into the spotlight.

Copyright © 2016, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Go Back