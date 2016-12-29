LONGVIEW – A young Longview boy has been taken into custody by Child Protective services. The action was taken after a police officer found the boy’s home littered with feces and the mother was said to be too drunk to care for him. The boy said he had not eaten in several days. The Longview News Journal reports the officer had been conducting a welfare check on the family at the Willow Lake Apartments. The officer reported the boy’s mother came staggering to the door and she was an alcoholic and had been drinking a lot. Arrested and charged with abandoning or endangering a child, criminal negligence, was Sybil Jewett Gray, 40. She is being held in the Gregg County Jail with a bond of $5,000.