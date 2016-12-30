Today is Friday December 30, 2016
Police Officer, Suspect Shot Outside North Texas Restaurant

Posted/updated on: December 30, 2016 at 2:30 am
WEATHERFORD (AP) – A police officer and a suspect have been shot outside a north Texas restaurant. The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports the shootings occurred about 9:30 p.m. during a traffic stop in Weatherford, about 30 miles west of Fort Worth. Weatherford Deputy Chief Chris Crawford says the officer and suspect scuffled in the parking lot of the Tequila Bar Y Grill prior to the shooting. Police are still investigating the incident. Crawford says the officer and suspect, who have not been identified, were taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries. He says the restaurant was filled with patrons but no one else was hurt in the incident.

