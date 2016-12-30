WACO (AP) – Federal authorities say they’ve arrested 15 people, including nine in Waco, for participating in a methamphetamine distribution ring operating in Central Texas. A federal indictment unsealed in Waco says the ring since January has been involved in the drug operation covering Bell, Coryell, McLennan and Limestone counties. Prosecutors describe two of the men arrested Thursday, 39-year-old Corey Damont Jefferson, of Temple, and 34-year-old Talmage Curry Sedberry, of Waco, as leaders of the ring. The FBI, federal prosecutors and Temple police say others were arrested in Mexia, Dallas and Gatesville. All 15 are charged with one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and distribution of methamphetamine. They’re scheduled for federal court appearances next week in Waco.