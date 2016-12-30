AUSTIN (AP) – The number of violent deaths this year in Austin is the highest in nearly 20 years. The Austin American-Statesman reports the killing of a man at a home Thursday is being investigated as the 39th this year. That’s the most since 1997 in Texas’ capital city. The number reflects an overall increase in violent crime in Austin, where year-ago totals already were topped in November by 12.5 percent. Austin police tell the newspaper no one particular cause can be tied to the jump in crime, but the department says Austin’s exponential population growth may be a factor. The city reported 52 killings in 1985. The population was about 400,000, or less than half of what it is now. Federal statistics show 40 or more homicides eight times before 1997.