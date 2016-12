LUBBOCK (AP) – Lubbock fire officials say a blaze that left a home with fire and smoke damage has been tracked to a dog house. The fire marshal’s office says it’s determined the fire just before noon Thursday was accidental and was caused by a heat lamp attached to a plastic dog house. Lt. Michael Loftin with the fire marshal’s office tells Lubbock television station KLBK combustibles were too close to the heat lamp.