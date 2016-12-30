iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Here are the latest scores and winners: NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION Charlotte 91, Miami 82 Memphis 114, Oklahoma City 80 Cleveland 124, Boston 118 Utah 100, Philadelphia 83 Phoenix 99, Toronto 91 Dallas 101, L.-A. Lakers 89 NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE Boston 4, Buffalo 2 SO/New Jersey 2, Washington 1 OT/Toronto 3, Tampa Bay 2 OT/Montreal 3, Florida 2 OT/Detroit 3, Ottawa 2 Chicago 3, Nashville 2 Minnesota 6, N.-Y. Islanders 4 Columbus 5, Winnipeg 3 Dallas 4, Colorado 2 Anaheim 3, Calgary 1 Edmonton 3, Los Angeles 1 N.-Y. Rangers 6, Arizona 3 TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL St. John's 76, (13) Butler 73 (8) Kentucky 99, Ole Miss 76 (7) Gonzaga 92, Pepperdine 32 (19) St. Mary's 72, Loyola Marymount 60 (25) Florida 81, Arkansas 72
