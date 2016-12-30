Lucasfilm/Disney(NEW YORK) — There are no new movies opening nationwide during the final weekend of 2016, and that could clear the way for another weekend at the top for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

The moved has already topped the weekend box office for two weeks, earning more than $150 million in its first weekend and more than $64 million in its second. According to Box Office Mojo, the Star Wars spinoff is likely to earn another $60 million or so in the U.S. this weekend.

The movie, which has already made more than $400 million in the U.S. alone, will almost certainly break into the top 15 of all-time domestic earners, and may even pass Avengers: Age of Ultron to move into the top 10, according to the website. That movie grossed $459 million domestically.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story was released by Lucasfilm, which is owned by ABC’s parent company, Disney.

