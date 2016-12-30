Tom Carter/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — A manhunt is underway in New York City after a prisoner — still wearing a leg shackles — escaped a downtown Manhattan hospital Thursday afternoon while in police custody.

The NYPD said in a statement that Daniel Ortiz, 31, escaped from the Lenox Hill HealthPlex in Greenwich Village around 3:30 p.m.

Police released a photo of Ortiz, and the following description: “Light complexion, approximately 5’6?, 130 lbs., brown eyes, brown curly hair, last seen wearing a dark colored pea coat, dark blue jeans, chocolate boots, no shirt, leg shackles, attached to one side, and tucked inside of his boot and possibly bleeding from the wrist. He is walking with a noticeable limp.”

WANTED: Daniel Ortiz for escaping custody. Last seen at 30 7th Ave, Manhattan. Call 911 if seen, #800577TIPS w/info. https://t.co/zAViguZqlt pic.twitter.com/jPJHP5vgMI — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 29, 2016

According to WABC-TV, Ortiz was in police custody for petit larceny.

No injuries were reported during the incident, said police.



