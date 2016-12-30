TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) – Taiwan’s president will transit through Houston and San Francisco next month while traveling to Central America, stops that will likely irritate Beijing, which has urged Washington to prevent the self-ruled island’s leader from landing in the United States. Citing the presidential office, Taiwan’s official Central News Agency said Friday that President Tsai Ing-wen and her delegation will stop in Houston on Jan. 7 on their way to visit diplomatic allies Honduras, Nicaragua, Guatemala and El Salvador. They will stop in San Francisco on Jan. 13 on their return trip. China has repeatedly urged the U.S. not to allow Tsai to transit through the U.S. to avoid “sending the wrong signal to Taiwanese independence forces.” U.S. lawmakers often meet with Taiwanese presidents when they transit through the U.S.