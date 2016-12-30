NBC/Will Heath(NEW YORK) — Let’s take a look at the highlights…and lowlights…of TV in 2016:

Long story short? Adele rules everything she touches. She turned a “Carpool Karaoke” segment on The Late Late Show with James Corden into the most-watched YouTube video of the year. Meanwhile, her NBC special, Adele: Live in New York, sets a 10-Year audience record for the network, nabbing more than 11 million viewers.

Another huge winner was Jimmy Kimmel, whose turn as an Emmy host netted great reviews, an on-time show, and an Oscars hosting gig.

Alec Baldwin and Kate McKinnon turned Saturday Night Live into must-see TV, thanks to their portrayals of Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton through the brutal presidential campaign. McKinnon, who also played Trump’s campaign advisor Kellyanne Conway, also won an Emmy.

Meantime, their real-life counterparts — plus one-time candidate Bernie Sanders — made the rounds on late night TV, with Clinton opening a jar of pickles to prove her “stamina” to Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon fluffing Trump’s hair to prove it’s real, and Trump reading a Donald Trump children’s book on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

FX’s The People vs. O.J. Simpson scooped up armfuls of awards, including Emmys and People’s Choice trophies, plus nominations for the upcoming Golden Globes as well. Also at the Emmys, Game of Thrones won 12 trophies, and now holds the record for the most wins of any primetime show in history, with 38 total.

The Walking Dead continued to slay in 2016; its season six cliffhanger in April — which left fans hanging as to whom Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s Negan brained — attracted just over 14 million viewers. The show’s season seven premiere in October, “Last Day on Earth,” which revealed Negan’s victims, drew some 17 million viewers. The show remained the #1 show on television for the year, averaging 16.1 million viewers.

One of the biggest dramas on the small screen wasn’t scripted. After Michael Strahan announced he was leaving ABC’s Live with Kelly and Michael for Good Morning America. His co-host Kelly Ripadeclared she’d been blindsided by the news. After taking a few days off to “gather her thoughts,” Ripa returned and spoke about it on the show, monologue-style. Strahan’s replacement has yet to be announced.

Cable news star Megyn Kelly made headlines with her battles with Donald Trump, and with her struggles with former Fox News head Roger Ailes. Shortly after Fox News Channel host Gretchen Carlson sued, claiming Ailes was a serial sexual harasser, other Fox News personalities made similar claims, including Andrea Tantaros and Kelly herself. Carlson detailed the alleged unwanted sexual advances in her book Settle for More. She reportedly settled her suit for millions, and Ailes later stepped down from his position as one of the most powerful men in media.

Among the shows we said goodbye to in 2016:

American Idol — The one-time ratings juggernaut ended its run with more of a whimper than a bang; the finale, which saw Trent Harmon crowned the final American Idol, attracted approximately 13.3 million viewers.

Duck Dynasty — A&E and the cast both agreed that the reality show — which revolves around the Robertson family’s lucrative duck call business — will wrap up after its current 11th season. The show, which debuted in 2012, quickly became one of the most watched nonfiction series in cable TV history. It’s still A&E’s top-rated show, based on total viewers.

Castle — Following the unexpected exit of star Stana Katic, ABC pulled the plug on the long-running crime series — after fan backlash to rumors the show would continue just with Katic’s co-star and onscreen partner Nathan Fillion.

Vinyl — HBO’s throwback drama had the cachet of producers Martin Scorsese and Mick Jagger, but not the audience. Despite a ton of hype, the series was denied a second season.

Marvel’s Agent Carter — The ABC series, set in the 1940s and starring Hayley Atwell as the two-fisted, soon-to-be head of the super-spy agency S.H.I.E.L.D., was canceled after two seasons.

Nashville — After four seasons, Nashville ended its run on ABC. The show ended on a cliffhanger, but was able to resolve the storyline after it found a new home on CMT.

Kocktails with Khloe — Khloe Kardashian’s chatfest, Kocktails With Khloe, went kaput after just 14 episodes.

Uncle Buck — ABC’s sitcom, Uncle Buck, which starred Mike Epps as John Candy’s — and later Kevin Meaney’s — role, got its plug pulled after a single season.

The Muppets — It was time to dim the lights for ABC’s much-hyped return of Jim Henson’s creations.

ABC also pulled the plug on two series starring Marvel movie star Hayley Atwell: her Marvel spin-off series Agent Carter was denied a third season, and her legal drama Conviction was also not re-ordered after its freshman 13 episodes. However, there’s a possibility the latter show could return, as the network has reportedly kept the cast on retainer.

CSI: Cyber — The CSI spinoff show ended after its second season on CBS.

Rush Hour — An attempt to reboot the Jackie Chan/Chris Tucker big screen action comedy series to TV failed, though Justin Hires, who played Tucker’s motor-mouthed detective landed on his feet, on CBS’ well-received MacGyver reboot.

Rizzoli & Isles — The TNT series, starring Angie Harmon as police detective Jane Rizzoli and Sasha Alexander as medical examiner Dr. Maura Isles, ended after seven seasons.

Fox torpedoed four shows in 2016, including Rob Lowe’s legal comedy The Grinder, John Stamos’ Grandfathered, Cooper Barrett’s Guide to Surviving Life, and Seth MacFarlane’s animated series, Bordertown.

Other cancellations included:

David Duchovny ’60s NBC drama Aquarius; Showtime’s four season-old Masters of Sex; Tyrant and Sex&Drugs&Rock&Roll on FX; WGN America’s 3 season-old Salem; Showtime’s Roadies; Playstation’sPowers; TV Land’s The Jim Gaffigan Show; SyFy’s Defiance; TNT’s Murder in the First; MTV’s Faking It; and Netflix’s big-budgeted Marco Polo.

