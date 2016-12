LONGVIEW – A Longview kidnapping has ended with the victim escaping and a suspect in custody. The call came in to police of a robbery in progress just before 6:15 Thursday night. Officers learned a woman had entered a home on Airline Road and kidnapped a 20 year old woman. She was later able to escape and call police. A short time later they found and arrested the suspect. The incident remains under investigation and the name of the suspect has not been released.