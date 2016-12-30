HOUSTON (AP) – Fire officials in Houston say three people have died in a house fire where flames were seen extending 50 feet into the air. One of the victims was found by firefighters inside the home Friday morning, a second was found outside and a third in the garage. Police spokeswoman Jodi Silva says the two men and one woman were members of the same family. She says the deaths are considered suspicious and homicide detectives are involved in the investigation. She declined to comment further. The fire occurred about 5:30 a.m. and destroyed the home in the northwest part of the city.