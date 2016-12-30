iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) -- Could floating in water be the ultimate way to relax? A new treatment called flotation therapy claims to help your stress and anxiety literally float away. The practice is popular with celebrities like Emma Stone, Minka Kelly and Sophia Bush, and is being praised by many physicians. Watch the ABC News report below to learn more about it:

Project Wellness: Can Flotation Therapy Cure You?

Posted/updated on: December 30, 2016 at 10:58 am

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) -- Could floating in water be the ultimate way to relax?



A new treatment called flotation therapy claims to help your stress and anxiety literally float away.



The practice is popular with celebrities like Emma Stone, Minka Kelly and Sophia Bush, and is being praised by many physicians.



Watch the ABC News report below to learn more about it:

Copyright © 2016, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Go Back