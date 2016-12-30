Moodboard/Thinkstock By DR. JENNIFER ASHTON, ABC News Senior Medical Contributor Some previous studies have linked having the flu during pregnancy with an increased risk of having a child with autism spectrum disorder. So recently, scientists at Kaiser Permanente studied whether pregnant women who had gotten the flu vaccine were associated with having a similar increased risk of having a child with autism. Their data found no associated link between either having the flu virus, or getting the flu vaccine during pregnancy and autism. If you’re pregnant and confused about getting a flu shot, here’s my OB advice: Being pregnant means having a weakened immune system, making the possible impact of the flu virus even more serious and potentially deadly. The flu vaccine is recommended and safe in all three trimesters.

Your Body: The Flu Vaccine and Autism

Posted/updated on: December 30, 2016 at 10:29 am

By DR. JENNIFER ASHTON, ABC News Senior Medical Contributor



Some previous studies have linked having the flu during pregnancy with an increased risk of having a child with autism spectrum disorder.



So recently, scientists at Kaiser Permanente studied whether pregnant women who had gotten the flu vaccine were associated with having a similar increased risk of having a child with autism. Their data found no associated link between either having the flu virus, or getting the flu vaccine during pregnancy and autism.



If you’re pregnant and confused about getting a flu shot, here’s my OB advice: Being pregnant means having a weakened immune system, making the possible impact of the flu virus even more serious and potentially deadly.



The flu vaccine is recommended and safe in all three trimesters.

