Scott Clarke / ESPN Images(FRISCO, Texas) -- Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo may finally take the field on Sunday when the Cowboys wrap up their regular season against the Philadelphia Eagles. Sources tell ESPN Romo, who last played in a regular season game in Thanksgiving 2015, is expected to see game action. Romo, 36, has been out with a compression fracture in his back since the preseason. He has been medically cleared but has yet to get any game time. Rookie quarterback Dak Prescott, 23, has been filling in for Romo and he's expected to be the starter on Sunday. Romo and quarterback Mark Sanchez will serve as Prescott's backups.

Report: Tony Romo Expected to Play Sunday

Posted/updated on: December 30, 2016 at 11:46 am

Scott Clarke / ESPN Images(FRISCO, Texas) -- Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo may finally take the field on Sunday when the Cowboys wrap up their regular season against the Philadelphia Eagles.



Sources tell ESPN Romo, who last played in a regular season game in Thanksgiving 2015, is expected to see game action.



Romo, 36, has been out with a compression fracture in his back since the preseason. He has been medically cleared but has yet to get any game time.



Rookie quarterback Dak Prescott, 23, has been filling in for Romo and he's expected to be the starter on Sunday. Romo and quarterback Mark Sanchez will serve as Prescott's backups.

Copyright © 2016, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Go Back