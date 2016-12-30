TYLER – Tyler police have arrested two men accused of human trafficking.It started with an investigation into credit card abuse. That led officers to a hotel on the Loop at Highway 69 North. There, they found two Dallas girls under the age of 18 who were being used for prostitution. Arrested were Quintus Kentrell Blaylock, 24, of Tyler (pictured) and James Ray Ellis, 21, of Addison. Both are charged with trafficking of persons under the age of 18. Blaylock was also charged with indecency with a child sexual contact and Ellis is charged with sexual assault of a child. The two girls were sent back to the Dallas area on a directive to apprehend by the juvenile courts.