Official White House Photo by Pete Souza(WASHINGTON) — The new session of Congress begins next week and lawmakers are planning to hit the ground running.

On Wednesday, President Obama will head to Capitol Hill to meet with House and Senate Democrats to discuss how to protect his signature legislation, the Affordable Care Act, from Republican efforts to dismantle it.

President-elect Donald Trump has said one of his top priorities when he takes office is getting rid of the ACA.

Wednesday’s visit is a rare one for Obama, who hasn’t spent much time working the halls of Congress during his eight years in office.

