ABC News(NEW YORK) — President-elect Donald Trump made a stark departure from members of his own party Thursday by praising Russian President Vladimir Putin for his response to U.S. sanctions against the country.

Trump hailed Putin’s decision not to respond to the Obama administration’s measures — meant to counter cyberattacks against the U.S. government and Democratic officials — as a “great move,” adding, “I always knew he was very smart!”

Great move on delay (by V. Putin) – I always knew he was very smart! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 30, 2016

The tweet follows a two-sentence statement Thursday night reacting to the sanctions, where Trump repeated his call for the country to “move on” while agreeing to meet with intelligence agencies next week for a full briefing.

Trump’s transition team has not responded to ABC News request for comment on why the president-elect has not already requested a briefing on the Russian cyberattacks, as the team claims he’s receiving at least three classified presidential briefings per week.

Copyright © 2016, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.