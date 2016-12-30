Today is Friday December 30, 2016
logo graphic
logo graphic
listen live graphic
Advertisement
Advertisement

Dallas Mayor Says Pension Mismanagement Could Be “Criminal”

Posted/updated on: December 30, 2016 at 2:42 pm
Print Friendly

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings says he wants state investigators to determine whether previous administrators of the city’s ailing police and fire pension fund committed crimes that contributed to the fund’s financial crisis. Rawlings says in a Facebook post that he requested the investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety and has been cooperating with the FBI. Rawlings does not specify what crimes may have been committed. DPS confirmed Friday that Texas Rangers will investigate.

Dallas Mayor Says Pension Mismanagement Could Be “Criminal”

Posted/updated on: December 30, 2016 at 2:42 pm
Print Friendly

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings says he wants state investigators to determine whether previous administrators of the city’s ailing police and fire pension fund committed crimes that contributed to the fund’s financial crisis. Rawlings says in a Facebook post that he requested the investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety and has been cooperating with the FBI. Rawlings does not specify what crimes may have been committed. DPS confirmed Friday that Texas Rangers will investigate.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement