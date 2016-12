HOUSTON (AP) — Only 12.5 percent of Houston police shootings of unarmed individuals since 2010 have resulted in disciplinary action against officers after police chiefs found that they violated policy. The Houston Chronicle reports that officers were punished in five of 40 such cases. The officers weren’t criminally charged, and the disciplinary actions weren’t announced to the public. Incoming Police Chief Art Acevedo has promised to increase transparency and beef up reviews under his tenure.