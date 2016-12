PALESTINE – Anderson County authorities have released the name of a teen found shot to death just before Christmas. It happened on County Road 350 around 8:45pm on December 23rd. Authorities found Dustin Shane Mann, 19, of Huntsville, with a gunshot wound to the head. He was first taken to a Palestine hospital, and then transferred to a Tyler hospital where he died. So far, the investigation is pointing to the death as an accidental shooting.