iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — The last trading session of 2016 ended in the red, but Wall Street posted annual gains.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gave up 57.18 to close at 19,762.60 (-0.29 percent), still finishing under the 20,000 milestone. For the year, the Dow saw an increase of over 13 percent.

The Nasdaq finished the session at 5,383.12, down 48.97 (-0.90 percent) from its open and up 7.5 percent for the year. The S&P 500 lost 10.43 (-0.46 percent) to close at 2,238.83, about 9.5 percent higher than 2015.

