McCain Schedules Hearing on Foreign Cyber Threats

Posted/updated on: December 30, 2016 at 6:08 pm

Paul Morigi/WireImage via Getty Images(WASHINGTON) -- Sen. John McCain has set a hearing on foreign cyber threats next week where the Russian cyber attacks are expected to take center stage.

Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence Marcell Lettre, and National Security Agency Director and Cyber Command Chief Adm. Michael Rogers are scheduled to testify in the U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee's hearing next Thursday.

News of the hearing comes after McCain, the chairman of the committee, issued a joint statement with Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina) following the Obama administration's Thursday announcement of new sanctions against Russia.

"The retaliatory measures announced by the Obama Administration today are long overdue," the statement said. "But ultimately, they are a small price for Russia to pay for its brazen attack on American democracy. We intend to lead the effort in the new Congress to impose stronger sanctions on Russia.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin said he would not expel any U.S. diplomats in response to the administration's measures.

President-elect Donald Trump tweeted Friday that Putin's decision was a "great move" and said he "always knew [Putin] was very smart." Trump on Thursday called for the U.S. to "move on," but is set to meet with intelligence agencies next week for a full briefing on Russia's cyberattacks.

Copyright © 2016, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Go Back