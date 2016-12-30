LONGVIEW – A Friday afternoon traffic stop in Longview resulted in drug charges against two Gregg County women. Their vehicle was stopped in the area of Bancroft Circle and Sheffield Drive for a traffic violation. Officers learned a passenger, Stephanie Leigh Garner Robertson, 34, of Longview, (pictured) had an outstanding warrant for violation of probation/driving while intoxicated. She was arrested on the warrant. During a search of the car officers found a pill bottle in the console which contained a quantity of a crystal-like substance, believed to be methamphetamine and a plastic baggie with what appeared to be marijuana behind the driver’s seat. Robertson and the driver, Ashlee Babb Tubbs, 26, of Kilgore, were both charged with possession of a controlled substance. Officers also located additional suspected methamphetamine on Tubbs at the Gregg County Jail.