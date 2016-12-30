Today is Friday December 30, 2016
logo graphic
logo graphic
listen live graphic
Advertisement
Advertisement

A Longview Man Faces a Variety of Charges

Posted/updated on: December 30, 2016 at 7:12 pm
Print Friendly

LONGVIEW – A Longview man has been arrested following a burglary report. A witness told officers they saw a man exit an apartment on Pine Tree Road through a window. He was carrying a flat screen TV. Arriving officers found the suspect’s vehicle trying to leave the property. Inside his vehicle the found a flat screen TV and a rifle. In his pocket they found a semi-automatic handgun. They also found several clear plastic baggies containing a crystal-like substance, believed to be methamphetamine, in his pants pockets. Arrested was Reagan Cole Schriver, 24, of Longview. He has been charged with possession of a controlled substance, unlawful carrying a weapon and two Class C misdemeanor warrants. He has been booked into the Gregg County Jail.

A Longview Man Faces a Variety of Charges

Posted/updated on: December 30, 2016 at 7:12 pm
Print Friendly

LONGVIEW – A Longview man has been arrested following a burglary report. A witness told officers they saw a man exit an apartment on Pine Tree Road through a window. He was carrying a flat screen TV. Arriving officers found the suspect’s vehicle trying to leave the property. Inside his vehicle the found a flat screen TV and a rifle. In his pocket they found a semi-automatic handgun. They also found several clear plastic baggies containing a crystal-like substance, believed to be methamphetamine, in his pants pockets. Arrested was Reagan Cole Schriver, 24, of Longview. He has been charged with possession of a controlled substance, unlawful carrying a weapon and two Class C misdemeanor warrants. He has been booked into the Gregg County Jail.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement