LONGVIEW – A Longview man has been arrested following a burglary report. A witness told officers they saw a man exit an apartment on Pine Tree Road through a window. He was carrying a flat screen TV. Arriving officers found the suspect’s vehicle trying to leave the property. Inside his vehicle the found a flat screen TV and a rifle. In his pocket they found a semi-automatic handgun. They also found several clear plastic baggies containing a crystal-like substance, believed to be methamphetamine, in his pants pockets. Arrested was Reagan Cole Schriver, 24, of Longview. He has been charged with possession of a controlled substance, unlawful carrying a weapon and two Class C misdemeanor warrants. He has been booked into the Gregg County Jail.