Jabrill Peppers Out of Orange Bowl

Posted/updated on: December 30, 2016 at 8:16 pm

Joe Faraoni / ESPN Images(MIAMI GARDENS, Fla.) -- The sixth-ranked Michigan Wolverines did not have their star defensive player in the Orange Bowl.

Heisman Trophy finalist Jabrill Peppers was ruled out Friday with an unspecified injury, the school announced shortly before the start of the game against the No. 11 Florida State Seminoles.

Sources tell ESPN Peppers tweaked his hamstring in practice Thursday and the injury is not considered serious, but will take some time to heal.

Peppers has two years of eligibility remaining, and it is unknown yet if he will declare for the NFL Draft.

