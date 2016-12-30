Scott Clarke / ESPN Images(SANTA CLARA, Calif.) — San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick had a season full of headlines, and it continued with a team accolade on Friday.

Kaepernick was awarded the Len Eshmont Award by his teammates, which is given to the 49er who “best exemplifies the inspirational and courageous play of Len Eshmont, an original member of the 1946 49ers team.”

Kaepernick made headline this season when he chose to kneel during the national anthem to show displeasure towards the racial inequality in the United States. He started the season on the bench, but become the starter in the middle of the season for San Francisco’s struggling offense.

The award was established after Eshmont’s death in 1957, and is considered the most prestigious honor players vote on.

