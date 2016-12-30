Kellyanne Conway’s Husband Under Consideration for Solicitor General
December 30, 2016 at
8:20 pm
Drew Angerer/Getty Images(NEW YORK) -- George Conway, the husband of top Donald Trump aide Kellyanne Conway, is under consideration for the job of solicitor general in the president-elect's administration, senior-level Trump transition sources tell ABC News.
Kellyanne Conway, who served as Trump's campaign manager during the election, is also joining Trump's administration as a White House counselor.
