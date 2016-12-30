Russian Hacking Malware Found on Vermont Utility Computer

iStock/Thinkstock(BURLINGTON, Vt.) -- Malware associated with Russian hackers was found on a computer belonging to a utility company in Vermont, according to the company.



After being alerted Thursday night by the Department of Homeland Security about malware code used in Grizzly Steppe, Russia's hacking campaign against U.S. political institutions, Burlington Electric Department performed a scan, the utility said in a statement Friday.



"We acted quickly to scan all computers in our system for the malware signature. We detected the malware in a single Burlington Electric Department laptop not connected to our organization’s grid systems," the statement said.



"We took immediate action to isolate the laptop and alerted federal officials of this finding."



It is unclear what the intent was in delivering the malware.

