Officer Confesses to Killing Greek Ambassador to Brazil After Affair with Wife, Police Say

VANDERLEI ALMEIDA/AFP/Getty Images(RIO DE JANEIRO) -- Police in Rio de Janeiro believe a Greek ambassador to Brazil was killed by a local officer because of the diplomat's wife.

Kyriakos Amiridis, 59, went missing Monday and was found by police on the outskirts of Rio de Janeiro Thursday in a burned car. Police now say that Officer Sergio Gomes Moreira Filho confessed to killing the ambassador after revealing an alleged affair he had with Amiridis' wife Francoise, according to BBC.

Investigators said they found blood stains on the sofa at the couple's home in Rio de Janeiro, according to BBC, and officials believed Amiridis was stabbed there.

Francoise Amiridis, 40, is in police custody along with 29-year-old Moreira and his cousin Eduardo Melo, BBC reports.

At a press conference in Brazil Friday, investigator Evaristo Pontes Magalhaes called the murder "a tragic cowardly act" that police were treating as "a crime of passion," according to BBC.

