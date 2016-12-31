Today is Saturday December 31, 2016
Deaths of 3 in Burned Houston House Double Murder-Suicide

Posted/updated on: December 31, 2016 at 7:41 am
HOUSTON (AP) – Houston police say three people found dead in a house fire are an apparent double murder and suicide. Firefighters found the three victims after extinguishing the blaze Friday morning. Homicide detectives say 63-year-old Vickie Acker Flanery was found inside the home and her 96-year-old father, Charles Acker, was in a garage apartment. Both had been shot in the head. Flanery’s husband, David, was found dead in the backyard with what police say was an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to his head. Some ammunition stored in the house exploded during the intense fire and authorities later removed cases of ammunition and several rifles.

