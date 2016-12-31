HOUSTON (AP) – A judge is recommending an Alabama man on Texas death row get a new trial for the slayings of four people in Houston more than 24 years ago. The Houston Chronicle reports District Judge Mark Kent Ellis has ruled a ballistics examiner provided false testimony at the 1993 trial of Arthur Brown Jr. when he said bullets from the murder scene matched guns connected to Brown. The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, which last year returned Brown’s case to the trial court for review of an appeal, must rule on Ellis’ findings. Brown, now 46, from Tuscaloosa, Alabama, was identified as part of a ring shuttling drugs between Texas and Alabama. Two other men also were convicted in the 1992 murders. One is serving life, the other was executed.