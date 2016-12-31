CEDAR PARK (AP) – A 30-year-old man is charged with multiple offenses after police say he tried to strangle a suburban Austin police officer who pulled him over for having no license plate on his moped. Nicholas Curtis, of Austin, is being held in the Williamson County jail after the early Friday attack on a Cedar Park officer. Curtis fled on foot after he was pulled over, then tried to choke the officer when he caught up with Curtis. Police say Curtis had “numerous edged weapons.” The officer used a stun gun to subdue Curtis, then received help from two other officers. The officer, whose name hasn’t been released, was treated at a hospital and released. Curtis is charged with aggravated assault, evading arrest, a parole violation and possession of a controlled substance.