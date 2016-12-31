Trump Tweets New Year’s Wishes, ‘Including to My Many Enemies’
Posted/updated on:
December 31, 2016 at
9:25 am
ABC News(NEW YORK) -- President-elect Donald Trump tweeted New Year's wishes "including to my many enemies."
His post, as usual with Trump's tweets, quickly received many replies from both supporters and opponents.
The president-elect will be spending his New Year's Eve at his private Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida.
