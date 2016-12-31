Today is Saturday December 31, 2016
logo graphic
logo graphic
listen live graphic
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trump Tweets New Year's Wishes, 'Including to My Many Enemies'

Posted/updated on: December 31, 2016 at 9:44 am
Print Friendly

ABC News(NEW YORK) — President-elect Donald Trump tweeted New Year’s wishes “including to my many enemies.”

His post, as usual with Trump’s tweets, quickly received many replies from both supporters and opponents.

The president-elect will be spending his New Year’s Eve at his private Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida.

Copyright © 2016, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Trump Tweets New Year's Wishes, 'Including to My Many Enemies'

Posted/updated on: December 31, 2016 at 9:44 am
Print Friendly

ABC News(NEW YORK) — President-elect Donald Trump tweeted New Year’s wishes “including to my many enemies.”

His post, as usual with Trump’s tweets, quickly received many replies from both supporters and opponents.

The president-elect will be spending his New Year’s Eve at his private Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida.

Copyright © 2016, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement