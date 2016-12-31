ABC News(NEW YORK) — President-elect Donald Trump tweeted New Year’s wishes “including to my many enemies.”

Happy New Year to all, including to my many enemies and those who have fought me and lost so badly they just don’t know what to do. Love! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2016

His post, as usual with Trump’s tweets, quickly received many replies from both supporters and opponents.

The president-elect will be spending his New Year’s Eve at his private Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida.

