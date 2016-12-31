Christian Petersen/Getty Images(LAS VEGAS) — Ronda Rousey was knocked out just 48 seconds into her comeback fight at UFC 207 on Friday night in Las Vegas.

Bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes overwhelmed Rousey from the opening bell, defeating Rousey after 27 punches in the brief fight.

Prior to her first career loss to Holly Holm, Rousey had defeated her opponents in 66 seconds or less, according to ESPN.

This was Rousey’s first fight in 13 months since she lost to Holm in November 2015.

Speculation of Rousey’s retirement sparked quickly after her loss. Rousey has yet to address the media after the fight.

Copyright © 2016, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.