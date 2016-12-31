UN Backs Russia and Turkey’s Syria Peace Deal

Posted/updated on: December 31, 2016 at 2:35 pm

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) -- The United Nations Security Council voted Saturday to adopt a resolution supporting the ceasefire agreement in Syria brokered by Russia and Turkey.

The Russian-sponsored resolution, which calls for humanitarian aid delivery access throughout Syria, comes a day after the ceasefire began, according to BBC.

Saturday marked the UN's latest efforts in peace negotiations to end the nearly six-year civil war in Syria.

Copyright © 2016, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Go Back