ISIS Claims Responsibility for Baghdad Bombings

Posted/updated on: December 31, 2016 at 3:21 pm

iStock/Thinkstock(BAGHDAD) -- At least 28 people have died in a double bombing at a market in Baghdad, BBC News reports.



The explosions happened just minutes apart from each other in the crowded al-Sinak market.



Authorities told BBC, a roadside bomb exploded near a shop and then a suicide bomber detonated a device after a crowd had gathered in the area.



At least 50 people were injured, according to BBC News.



ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attacks.



