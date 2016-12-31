ISIS Claims Responsibility for Baghdad Bombings
Posted/updated on:
December 31, 2016 at
3:21 pm
iStock/Thinkstock(BAGHDAD) -- At least 28 people have died in a double bombing at a market in Baghdad, BBC News reports.
The explosions happened just minutes apart from each other in the crowded al-Sinak market.
Authorities told BBC, a roadside bomb exploded near a shop and then a suicide bomber detonated a device after a crowd had gathered in the area.
At least 50 people were injured, according to BBC News.
ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attacks.
