Today is Saturday December 31, 2016
logo graphic
logo graphic
listen live graphic
Advertisement
Advertisement

Memorial Service Set for Dr. Paul Powell

Posted/updated on: December 31, 2016 at 4:22 pm
Print Friendly

TYLER – A memorial service for longtime Baptist leader Dr. Paul Powell is scheduled for Monday at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Green Acres Baptist Church in Tyler. According to the Stewart Family Funeral Home website, private burial will follow at Cathedral In The Pines Cemetery. Those proceedings follow visitation from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Powell, who was 83, died Wednesday. He served for 17 years as pastor of Green Acres and had previously pastored four other Texas churches. Over the years, Powell served in numerous offices with the Baptist General Convention of Texas, including a term as president from 1985–87. The author of 36 books, Powell was selected as Distinguished Alumnus of Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in 1990.

Memorial Service Set for Dr. Paul Powell

Posted/updated on: December 31, 2016 at 4:22 pm
Print Friendly

TYLER – A memorial service for longtime Baptist leader Dr. Paul Powell is scheduled for Monday at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Green Acres Baptist Church in Tyler. According to the Stewart Family Funeral Home website, private burial will follow at Cathedral In The Pines Cemetery. Those proceedings follow visitation from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Powell, who was 83, died Wednesday. He served for 17 years as pastor of Green Acres and had previously pastored four other Texas churches. Over the years, Powell served in numerous offices with the Baptist General Convention of Texas, including a term as president from 1985–87. The author of 36 books, Powell was selected as Distinguished Alumnus of Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in 1990.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement