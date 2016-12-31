TYLER – A memorial service for longtime Baptist leader Dr. Paul Powell is scheduled for Monday at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Green Acres Baptist Church in Tyler. According to the Stewart Family Funeral Home website, private burial will follow at Cathedral In The Pines Cemetery. Those proceedings follow visitation from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Powell, who was 83, died Wednesday. He served for 17 years as pastor of Green Acres and had previously pastored four other Texas churches. Over the years, Powell served in numerous offices with the Baptist General Convention of Texas, including a term as president from 1985–87. The author of 36 books, Powell was selected as Distinguished Alumnus of Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in 1990.