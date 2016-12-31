At Least 35 Dead in Istanbul Nightclub Attack, Governor Says

Hemera/Thinkstock(ISTANBUL) -- At least 35 people have been killed and about 40 others injured in a New Year's Eve attack on Reina, a nightclub in Istanbul, according to Istanbul's governor.

Hundreds of people were inside the nightclub when the attack began after midnight local time.

Reina is near the seaside and some people reportedly jumped into the water to save themselves. Police were working to get them out of the water.

The search for an attacker or attackers was ongoing, officials said.

