(NEW YORK) — After an upset loss, Duke drops a captain.

Head coach Mike Krzyzweski announced junior guard Grayson Allen is no longer one of the team’s three captains. Guard Matt Jones and forward Amile Jefferson are now co-captains.

Duke lost to unranked Virginia Tech on New Year’s Eve, the team’s first game without Allen.

Kryzyzweski didn’t want to talk about his star player after the game, saying he was part of the loss since he couldn’t play. He then announced Allen’s title as tri-captain was “eliminated.”

Allen was on the bench for the game.

Allen was suspended indefinitely following Duke’s win over Elon after he tripped one of the opposing players. He has a history of tripping players, committing the technical foul three times in the past year.

Allen has practiced with the scout team since the incident, but there’s no timetable for his return from suspension.

Up next for Duke: Georgia Tech and Boston College, both home games. But it’s unclear if Allen will be on the sidelines for either of them.

