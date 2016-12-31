FAA: Two Planes Collide Mid-Air in Texas, Killing 2

Posted/updated on: December 31, 2016 at 8:01 pm

iStock/Thinkstock(MCKINNEY, Texas) -- At least two people are dead after two small planes collided mid-air over McKinney, Texas, near Aero County Airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The incident happened shortly after 5:30 p.m. Saturday, the FAA said, and both aircraft were flying under Visual Flight Rules.

The planes were not in contact with air traffic control at the time of the crash, according to the FAA.

A witness of the crash told ABC affiliate WFAA-TV that one of the planes came down spiraling nose-first. The witness added that the planes appeared to be flying low to the ground, according to WFAA-TV.

