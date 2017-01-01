iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) -- If you plan to spend the first day of the New Year at home, on the couch, they'll be plenty of your favorite TV shows and films to watch on streaming sites. Netflix, Hulu, iTunes and Amazon are offering an extensive list of some of your favorites. From classic films like E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial and The Shining to recently released films, such as The Girl on the Train and Kevin Hart: What Now? you won't be disappointed. Here's the full list: NETFLIX 1/1 Around the World in 80 Days (2004) After Innocence (2005) Bee Movie (2007) Boogie Nights (1997) Braveheart (1995) Caddyshack (1980) Collateral Damage (2002) Dreamcatcher (2003) El Dorado (1966) E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) HALO Legends (2009) Hugo (2011) Justin Bieber: Never Say Never (2011) License to Drive (1988) Nancy Drew (2007) Ocean's Twelve (2004) Real Detective: Season 1 (2016) Superman Returns (2006) Superman II (1980) Superman III (1983) Superman IV: The Quest for Peace (1987) Superman: The Movie (1978) The Parent Trap (1961) The Shining (1980) The Perfect Physique (2015) The Rat Race (2012) To Be A Miss (2016) Trudell (2005) V for Vendetta (2005) Vanilla Sky (2001) 1/3 It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia: Season 11 (2016) Jen Kirkman: Just Keep Livin'? - NETFLIX ORIGINAL 1/6 Coin Heist – NETFLIX ORIGINAL Degrassi: Next Class – NETFLIX ORIGINAL Growing Up Coy (2016) Mar de Plastico One Day at a Time – NETFLIX ORIGINAL Tarzan and Jane - NETFLIX ORIGINAL 1/7 Alpha and Omega 7 (2016) Miss Sharon Jones! (2015) Under the Shadow (2016) 1/9 Best and Most Beautiful Things (2016) Ratchet and Clank (2016) 1/10 As I Open My Eyes (2015) Best Friends Whenever (2016) Happily Married (2015) Jim Gaffigan: Cinco – NETFLIX ORIGINAL We're Lalaloopsy – NETFLIX ORIGINAL 1/11 Disney's Alice Through the Looking Glass (2016) 1/13 A Series of Unfortunate Events – NETFLIX ORIGINAL Aquarius (2015) Casablancas: The Man Who Loved Women Clinical – NETFLIX ORIGINAL Historia de un clan: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL It Follows (2014) The Investigator: A British Crime Story – NETFLIX ORIGINAL 1/14 Camp X-Ray (2014) Cardboard Boxer (2016) Estar O No Estar 1/15 A Beautiful Now (2015) Hostage to the Devil (2016) Señora Acero: Season 3 (2016) Twisted Trunk, Big Fat Body (2015) Wartime Portraits: Season 1 (2014) 1/16 Flash of Genius (2008) Halloweed (2016) Rezort (2016) 1/17 Fatima (2015) Neal Brennan: 3 Mics – NETFLIX ORIGINAL Roger Corman's Death Race 2050 (2016) 1/19 Good Kids (2016) 1/20 Frontier – NETFLIX ORIGINAL Papa (2015) Take the 10 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL Voltron: Legendary Defender – NETFLIX ORIGINAL 1/21 Bates Motel: Season 4 (2016) Grami's Circus Show: Season 2 1/24 Cristela Alonzo: Lower Classy – NETFLIX ORIGINAL Gad Gone Wild – NETFLIX ORIGINAL Hieronymus Bosch: Touched by the Devil (2016) Kill Command (2016) Terrace House: Aloha State: Season 1: Part 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL 1/25 Era el cielo 1/27 Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL iBOY – NETFLIX ORIGINAL Kazoops!: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL Shadows of Truth (2016) Sharknado: The 4th Awakens (2016) 1/28 Ripper Street: Season 4 1/30 Antibirth (2016) Swing State (2016) 1/31 Bill Burr Stand Up Special – NETFLIX ORIGINAL iTUNES TV 1/2 Ransom The Mick Sherlock: Season 2 Insecure: Season 1 Beyond: Season 1 1/3 The Bachelor: Season 21 ShadowHunters: Season 2 Scorpion: Season 3B Workaholics 1/4 Bones: Season 12 New Girl: Season 6B Bull: Season 1B 1/5 The Goldbergs: Season 4B Speechless: Season 1B Star Always sunny In Philadelphia: Season 12 Man Seeking Woman: Season 3 1/6 The Good Place: Season 1B Superstore: Season 1B Modern Family: Season 8B Portlandia: Season 7 Nashville: Season 5 (First 2 episodes) The Great Indoors: Season 1B 1/7 Grimm: Season 6 Sleepy Hollow: Season 4 Emerald City MacGyver :Season 1B Hawaii Five-0: Season 7B Crazy Ex-Girlfriend: Season 2B 1/9 Madam Secretary: Season 3B Divorce: Season 1 Ash vs. Evil Dead: Season 2 Blunt Talk: Season 2 Son of Zorn: Season 1B Teachers: Season 2 1/10 Summer House This is Us: Season 1B Taboo Fresh Off the Boat: Season 3B Being Mary Jane: Season 4 1/12 Girlfriends Guide to Divorce: Season 3 1/13 Colony: Season 2 1/16 Victoria Chance Season 1 1/19 Six 1/20 Scandal: Season 6 Baskets: Season 2 1/22 Beaches 1/23 Mercy Street Season 2 1/24 Quantico: Season 2B Adventure Time: Islands 1/25 Outsiders: Season 2 DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Season 2B 1/26 Wuthering Heights Suits Season: 6B The Magicians: Season 2 1/27 Riverdale Supernatural: Season 12B Jeff Ross: Presents Roasts Battle 1/29 Planet Earth II Movies 1/3 Tower The Girl on the Train Operation Avalanche Kevin Hart: What Now? Max Steel Bob the Builder: Building Fun at the Zoo 1/6 Arsenal Between Us 1/10 Christine Pinocchio Queen of Katwe Barney Playground I'm Not Ashamed An Act of Love Ouija: Origin of Evil 1/13 Alone in Berlin 1/17 Jack Reacher: Never Go Back Roger Corman's Death Race 2050 1/20 Detour 1/24 American Pastoral Loving Almost Christmas Desierto The Handmaiden The Light Between Oceans Miss Saigon: 25th Anniversary Performance The Hangman: Shepherds and Butchers 1/27 I Am Michael 1/31 Arrival Bleed for This The Edge of Seventeen Priceless Miss Hokusai Tyler Perry's Boo Madea Halloween HULU 1/1 Chowder: Seasons 1-3 The Powerpuff Girls (Classic): Seasons 1-6 Wasted: Season 1 Across the Universe (2007) Amelie (2001) The Amityville Horror (2005) Annie Hall (1977) Baby Boom (1987) Bad Girls from Mars (1991) Beverly Hills Cop 2 (1987) Beverly Hills Cop 3 (1994) Beverly Hills Vamp (1989) Black Sheep (1996) Blaze You Out (2013) Blow Away (1993) Blue Hill Avenue (2003) Boxcar Bertha (1972) The Brady Bunch Movie (1995) The Burbs (1989) Bug (2006) Cold War (2012) Craig Ferguson: Does This Need to be Said? (2011) Cruel Intentions (1999) Curse of the Starving Class (1994) Deadly Blessing (1981) Dracula 3000 (2004) Duma (2005) The Eternal (1998) Explorers (1985) Extreme Justice (1993) Eyes of an Angel (1994) Footloose (1984) Gargoyles: Wings of Darkness (2004) Happily N’Ever After (2006) Happily N’Ever After 2 (2009) Jackass Number Two (2006) Jackass: The Movie (2002) Jeepers Creepers 2 (2003) Jesus’ Son (2000) King Kong (1976) Leaving Las Vegas (1995) Lethal Weapon (1987) Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) Lethal Weapon 3 (1992) Lethal Weapon 4 (1998) The Long Riders (1980) Man in the Moon (1991) Mission Impossible (1996) Mutant Species (1995) Norm of the North (2016) Open Season (2006) The Piano (1994) Primal Fear (1996) Promised Land (1987) The Relic (1997) Runaway Bride (1999) Senorita Justice (2004) Shooters (2003) Silent Tongue (1993) Six Weeks (1982) Sleepy Hollow (1999) South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut (1999) Split Image (1982) The Spy Next Door (2010) Stephen King’s Graveyard Shift (1998) Stephen King’s Silver Bullet (1985) Teresa’s Tattoo (1994) Trading Places (1983) Transporter 3 (2008) Trekkies (1997) Trekkies 2 (2004) Trucks (1997) The Untouchables (1987) Vanilla Sky (2001) A Very Brady Sequel (1996) War Games (1983) What’s Cooking? (2000) Witness (1985) 1/2 Beyond: Season 1 The Mick To Tell the Truth: Season 2 1/3 The Bachelor: Season 21 The Celebrity Apprentice: Season 8 It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Season 11 Love the Coopers (2015) 1/4 Bones: Season 12 1/6 Nashville: Season 5 1/7 Emerald City Grimm: Season 6 Sleepy Hollow: Season 4 1/8 Burnt (2015) 1/9 Match Game: Season 2 Secret in their Eyes (2015) 1/10 Amazing World of Gumball: Season 4 1/13 My Kitchen Rules Bird People (2014) 1/15 Bridge of Spies (2015) 1/16 Clarence: Season 2 Homeland: Season 6 1/17 Real Housewives of Potomac: Season 1 1/19 What Happened…Ms. Sykes (2016) 1/20 Scandal: Season 6 1/22 Where to Invade Next (2015) 1/23 The Choice (2016) 1/25 The Path: Season 2 - HULU ORIGINAL 1/27 Days and Nights (2014) Dirty Grandpa (2016) Roseanne for President (2016) 1/28 Hostel (2006) Hostel: Part 2 (2007) 1/30 The Affair: Season 3 Finale Regular Show: Season 7B AMAZON CHANNELS - ORIGINALS AND EXCLUSIVES TV 1/13 Sneaky Pete Just Add Magic 1/27 Z: The Beginning of Everything Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. 