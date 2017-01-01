Phil Ellsworth/ESPN Images(DENVER) — One year after winning the Super Bowl, Denver Broncos head coach Gary Kubiak is expected to step down.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the coach that brought a championship back to Denver will be leaving after just two years on the job because of health concerns.

The 55-year-old Kubiak suffered another major health scare this year, the second time in the past four seasons. He had to leave the Broncos for a week in October for what the team called a “complex migraine condition.” And in 2013 while he was coaching the Houston Texans, he suffered a mini-stroke during a game and needed to be rushed to the hospital.

Speaking Friday before the team’s season finale Oakland, Kubiak wouldn’t commit to coaching next season. Kubiak’s plans will be finalized after the season.

Kubiak was hired at the beginning of 2015 and was expected to be with the Broncos for years to come. He won three Super Bowls as an assistant coach, and his latest as the Broncos’ head coach.

