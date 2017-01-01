Today is Sunday January 01, 2017
Drought Conditions Return to Texas

Posted/updated on: January 1, 2017 at 3:37 pm
DALLAS — A year ago there was no drought in Texas, and now there is. 7 1/2 percent of the state is in drought, and more is abnormally dry; Northeast Texas and the Panhandle are the hardest hit, despite recent rains in our area. Larry French with the Texas Water Development Board says this has been developing for some time.

According to French, “These conditions fluctuate, and there’s just been a fairly dry fall. I believe October was very dry around the state, and so that allowed a bit of the abnormally dry conditions to re-emerge.” He says the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Climate Prediction Center forecasts below normal rainfall and above average temperatures through March. You can go to http://droughtmonitor.unl.edu/Home/StateDroughtMonitor.aspx?TX for a more complete look at drought conditions around Texas.

