(RALEIGH, N.C.) -- The Carolina Hurricanes had a new face on the ice on Saturday night, allowing their equipment manager to finish out the game at goaltender.
Carolina head coach Bill Peters told reporters that it was "a perfect storm of opportunity for him. It couldn't happen to a better guy."
Alves was seen leading the team onto the ice for warmups in his number 40 jersey. He also helped sharpen skates and tape sticks during the game. Afterwards he joked that he couldn't "shake the habit. I have a duty to the team."
