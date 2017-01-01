Equipment Manager Takes the Ice for Carolina Hurricanes

Posted/updated on: January 1, 2017 at 3:12 pm

(Photo by Phil Ellsworth / ESPN Images)(RALEIGH, N.C.) -- The Carolina Hurricanes had a new face on the ice on Saturday night, allowing their equipment manager to finish out the game at goaltender.

With normal backup goalie Eddie Lack out sick, the team signed 37-year-old Jorge Alves to a tryout contract before the game. He ended up playing the final eight seconds after replacing starter Cam Ward.

Jorge Alves signs his professional tryout contract to serve as the #Canes back-up goaltender tonight. #CARvsTBL pic.twitter.com/i3DOaTLlr2 — Carolina Hurricanes (@NHLCanes) December 31, 2016

The mask Jorge Alves will wear tonight features his fellow equipment managers. Erik Huffine drew caricatures. Jorge painted it himself. pic.twitter.com/PHympx1LhC — Mike Sundheim (@MikeSundheim) December 31, 2016

"It's special, it's unbelievable," Alves said afterwards. "It's still pretty emotional for me...I just remember looking down the ice and seeing the puck in the corner, and saying 'stay in that corner.'"Alves didn't face a shot in his short appearance. The Hurricanes lost the game 3-1 to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Carolina head coach Bill Peters told reporters that it was "a perfect storm of opportunity for him. It couldn't happen to a better guy."

Alves was seen leading the team onto the ice for warmups in his number 40 jersey. He also helped sharpen skates and tape sticks during the game. Afterwards he joked that he couldn't "shake the habit. I have a duty to the team."

Alves has been an full-time equipment manager for Carolina since 2012 and practices with the team regularly. He played club hockey at North Carolina State University and had brief stints in minor league hockey."It's been a joke around the locker room that I might go in today," Alves admitted. "And for it to actually happen, I kind of pinched myself."

Cam Ward waited on the bench after the final horn for Jorge Alves to come off the ice. #HipHipJorge #CARvsTBL pic.twitter.com/gbCiLlVpWq — Carolina Hurricanes (@NHLCanes) January 1, 2017

Go Back

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.