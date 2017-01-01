TYLER – Here’s a look at work planned in TxDOT’s Tyler District during the Week of Jan. 2. These schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues. Slow down and pay attention when traveling through work zones.

Starting Tuesday, January 3, motorists in Tyler are encouraged to take alternate routes to avoid work on the West Loop 323 project at SH 31. The contractor, Longview Bridge and Road, will be placing the final pavement surface on the roadway. Work will be conducted between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. starting with the northbound lanes. Expect lane closures and delays with traffic reduced to one lane at various times throughout the week.

Motorists in Longview should prepare for an upcoming project to widen Loop 281 from US 80 to Shofner Drive. Barricades will be installed on January 9th with construction set to start on January 16th. The contractor is Longview Bridge and Road. Additional information will be provided closer to the project start date.

Smith County – Tyler Maintenance plans to conduct base repairs on US 69 and FM 14. A second crew will be performing ditch maintenance on roads around the county. Expect lane closures at all work locations with flaggers providing traffic control.

Smith County construction projects updates:

Loop 323 West Widening at UPRR Underpass

• Limits: Tyler’s West Loop and SH 31

• Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd., of Longview

• Cost: $12 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Winter 2016

The contractor is set to begin placing the final surface on the roadway. This work requires various daily lane closures starting with the northbound lanes. Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes to reach their destinations to avoid the construction project. Paving operations could take a couple of weeks to complete. The project includes widening Loop 323 from SH 31 to Shaw Street. The speed limit on Loop 323 in the work zone remains 45 mph from SH 64 to Shaw Street.

SH 31E Widening Project

• Limits: From FM 757 to FM 2012

• Contractor: Reynolds & Kay, LTD

• Cost: $7.8 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2017

The widening of the westbound lanes has been completed and cleanup activities are scheduled to begin, continuing throughout the winter. Lane closures can be expected. The final surface will be applied in May 2017. A daily construction speed limit of 60 mph remains in place when work is being performed.

FM 1253 Widening Project

Limits: From County Road 462 south, 1.3 miles north of FM 857 south to FM 1805; FM 1804 from Wood County line to US 69; FM 2015 from CR 313 to FM 16

Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd., of Longview

Cost: $7.5 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2016

FM 1804 is open to traffic and no work is planned at this time. The contract consists of widening, sealing and resurfacing all three roadways.

Spur 248 Widening Project

Limits: From 1.75 miles west of FM 848/Old Omen Road going east to SH 64 southeast of Tyler

Contractor: Lonestar Equipment Company, Inc.

Cost: $8.6 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2018

Expect lane closures as storm drain and embankment work continue in the eastbound lanes. The speed limit has been reduced to 55 mph during construction. This project is widening Spur 248 from two lanes to a four-lane divided roadway with flush median.

County Road Bridge Replacement Projects

· Limits: CR 4129 at Mill Creek near Lindale; CR 3104 at Prairie Creek north of FM 1252 near Winona; and CR 2138 at Blackhawk Creek south of Whitehouse

· Contractor: Pierce Construction

· Cost: $947,000.00

· Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2017

Clean up activities continue on CR 2138 which is closed for a bridge replacement project. No work is scheduled for CR 4129 and CR 3104. All three roads are closed for the construction of new bridges and approaches.

US 271 Repairs and Resurfacing Project

Limits: From FM 2015 southward to Oakwood Street/Spur 147 in Tyler

Contractor: Reynolds & Kay

Cost: $4.3 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2016

Hot mix operations continue inside Loop 323 on this 4.5-mile project to repair and resurface the roadway. Crews will also be placing driveways along the project limits. Expect lane closures.

Gregg County – Longview Maintenance plans to conduct ditch maintenance on FM 1252 between SH 42 and SH 135. Crews will also be patching potholes on roads around the county. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control.

Gregg County construction projects updates:

FM 2087 over Sabine River

• Limits: 500 feet north of bridge to 500 feet south of bridge

• Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd., of Longview.

• Cost: $3.7 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2017

The contractor is working on the substructure of the new bridge. Alternate routes have been established to move traffic around FM 2087 at the Sabine River which is closed until summer 2017 for construction of a new bridge. Local traffic is allowed to approach from the north or the south but is not allowed to cross the river. Motorists can take SH 31 from I-20 to Loop 281 or SH 322/SH 149 from I-20 to Loop 281. The project includes the construction of a new bridge and approaches, grading, asphalt concrete pavement base and surface, metal beam guard fence and pavement markings.

FM 2275 George Richey Extension (Segment I)

Limits: McCann Road west to SH 300 (Gilmer Road)

Contractor: East Texas Bridge, Inc.

Cost: $12.4 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2017

Current work includes hauling embankment, laying storm drains and other preparations for building the bridge on this new roadway to connect Gilmer and McCann roads. This Segment I project includes constructing two bridges and a four-lane roadway with center left turn lanes from McCann Road to SH 300/Gilmer Road. Excavation, embankment, bridge construction, subgrade treatment, storm drains, hot mix asphalt, curb and gutter and sidewalk are all part of the new construction.

FM 2275 George Richey Extension (Segments II & III)

• Limits: McCann Road to US 259

• Contractor: East Texas Bridge, Inc.

• Cost: $12.8 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2017

This portion of FM 2275/George Richey Road is open to traffic but work continues with installation of metal beam guard fence at the bridge and closeout activities between US 259 and McCann Road. The project is constructing a new roadway from McCann Road to US 259.

Loop 281 at FM 2087 Overpass

• Limits: SH 31 to approximately one mile south of SH 31

• Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd., of Longview.

• Cost: $13.2 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: March 2017

The new SH 31 Exit Ramp has been completed and the new signal activated but work continues with the contractor installing illumination, traffic signal, curb and gutter, inlets, embankment, decorative signage, the retaining wall and paving. This project is building a new overpass over the railroad crossing. Expect lane closures.

Anderson County – Palestine Maintenance plans to conduct routine maintenance, including edge repairs and ditch maintenance on roads around the county. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control.

Anderson County construction projects updates:

US 79 New Lane Construction Project

• Limits: 1.6 miles southwest of Loop 256 in Palestine south to the Trinity River

• Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd., of Longview.

• Cost: $42.7 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2018

Work gets underway at the intersection of FM 294 and US 79 with lane changes where periodic closures should be expected. The contractor is currently placing embankment for the new northbound bridge as well as conducting culvert work under the existing northbound US 79 lanes at Trucker. Motorists using FM 645 are reminded that US 79 traffic does not stop at the intersection as work continues on the detour at the northbound ramp. Other work continues from CR 2205 to just south of FM 645. The contractor is working on detours in the area of FM 645 at Tucker. This project expands a 5.3 mile section of US 79 from two lanes to a four-lane divided highway with a continuous left turn lane and a depressed median. Work started in November 2012.

SH 19 Widening Project

Limits: 3.6 miles north of FM 837 (Henderson Co. line) south to .4 mile north of FM 321 at Montalba

• Contractor: Big Creek Construction of Hewitt

• Cost: $12.5 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2017

Widening activities continue in the southbound lanes. The contractor continues to work on culvert extensions, driveways and temporary lane widening throughout the project limits. Expect occasional lane closures with flaggers and a pilot car providing traffic control. The posted speed limit is 55 mph.

Off-System Bridge Replacement Project

Limits: County Road (CR) 471 at Box Creek; CR 4801 at Indian Creek; CR 1231 at Stills Creek

Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd., of Longview

Cost: $817,412.15

Anticipated Completion Date: Early 2017

The contractor continues to conduct closeout activities on this project with the bridges open to traffic.

Off-System Bridge Replacement Project

Limits: County Road (CR) 2133 at Mack Creek between US 79 and FM 1990

Contractor: Fritcher Construction Services of Tyler

Cost: $499,832.22

Anticipated Completion Date: Early 2017

Work continues to progress on this bridge replacement project with the road closed to traffic and detours in place.

Cherokee County – Jacksonville Maintenance plans to conduct base and edge repairs on FM 2064. The Rusk crew will be performing edge repair work on FM 241 and FM 752. Expect lane closures at both locations with flaggers providing traffic control.

Cherokee County construction projects updates:

US 69 Widening and Resurfacing (Notice of Project Completion)

Limits: From Loop 456 in Jacksonville going south to just north of Loop 62 in Rusk

Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC

Cost: $11 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2016

Work has been completed on this project to widen this portion of US 69.

US 69 Widening and Resurfacing

Limits: From 0.028 mile south of FM 343 in Rusk southward to just north of SH 21 in Alto

Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC

Cost: $9.3 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2016

Paving operations resume January 9th on this job to widen and resurface US 69.

US 79 Repairs and Resurfacing Project

Limits: From SH 204 to Mud Creek

Contractor: Reynolds & Kay

Cost: $5.7 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2017

Cement treating of the subgrade is being conducted in the eastbound lanes on this project to repair and resurface the roadway. The speed limit has been reduced and traffic fines double when workers are present.

FM 22 and FM 23 Widening Project (Notice of Project Completion)

Limits: From US 69 south of Jacksonville going SW to 1.5 miles west of FM 768 (Gallatin area); FM 23 from FM 343 to FM 1857

Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC

Cost: $8.5 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2016

Work is completed on these safety projects to widen the roadways from 20’ to 24’ along a 4.2-mile section.

County Road Bridge Replacement Projects (Notice of Project Completion)

Limits: CR 1707 at One Arm Creek west of Rusk between FM 347 and FM 2138 and CR 2303 at One Eye Creek south of Rusk between FM 23 and FM 752

Contractor: Stateline Construction

Cost: $699,993.90

Anticipated Completion Date: Winter 2016

Work has been completed on these bridge replacement projects.

Henderson County – Athens Maintenance plans to conduct routine maintenance on ditches and edges around the county. This is a moving operation with lane closures possible at work locations.

Henderson County construction projects updates:

US 175 Widening Project (Phase I)

Limits: 0.1 miles southeast of FM 804 near Baxter southeast to 1.1 miles east of Loop 60E at Larue

Contractor: A.L. Helmcamp, Inc. and Big Creek Construction

Cost: $39.2 million

Anticipated Completion Date: November 2018

Expect short delays during work at the RM 2588 intersection in LaRue where the contractor will be removing pavement from US 175 for about 1,000 feet southward. A short segment of RM 2588 will remain unpaved while work continues at the intersection. Meanwhile, drivers should expect one lane carrying two-way traffic throughout the project limits as well as occasional daytime lane closures at various locations. Work continues to progress with traffic moved to the new alignment between the west end of Loop 60 to approximately one mile east of the loop. Dirt and drainage work around Loop 60E in Larue to near Baxter is ongoing. The speed limit in the construction zone has been set at 55 mph so slow down because traffic fines double when workers are present. Phase I construction started April 6, 2015 and is expanding US 175 from two lanes to a four-lane divided highway with a depressed median.

US 175 Widening Project (Phase II)

Limits: 1.1 miles east of Loop 60B at LaRue to 0.85 mile east of FM 315 at Poynor

Contractor: Sundt Construction, Inc., of San Antonio

Cost: $37.8 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Late Summer 2017

Work continues on the bridge overpass in the eastbound and westbound travel lanes at FM 315S as well as the horseshoe lake bridges. The contractor is scheduled to pour the concrete bridge deck for the eastbound lane of the Horseshoe Lake Bridge starting Wednesday, November 21. Meanwhile, night work continues between 5 a.m. and 11 p.m., Monday–Friday. Dirt work continues around Poynor schools and several other locations as does drainage work. As part of the new highway construction, a short stretch of CR 4401 has been permanently closed from the intersection of US 175’s new eastbound lanes to the new right of way. The rest of CR 4401 remains open with access from CR 4345/Camp Road.

This Phase II project will expand US 175 from two lanes to a four-lane divided with a depressed median. Drivers should anticipate two-way traffic throughout the project limits which stretch 4.7 miles ending just east of FM 315 in Poynor. The speed limit has been set at 55 mph. A portion of this phase is being built on new location around the south side of Poynor. This like Phase I, is a mobility project to add capacity and improve safety, and includes adding one lane in each direction.

US 175 Widening Project (Phase III)

Limits: 0.85 miles east of FM 315 in Poynor, southeast to .5 miles NW of SH 155 at Frankston

Contractor: A.L. Helmcamp, Inc.

Cost: $27.6 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2019

The contractor continues to install and maintain storm water control measures throughout the project limits as well as install drainage box culverts west of CR 301. Work also continues on the culvert wing wall. Earthwork operations are also underway. Lane closures are possible. This project is expanding US 175 from two lanes to a four-lane divided highway with a depressed median.

FM 315/FM 1616 Widening Project

Limits: From FM 314S to CS End at County Road 4325, 4224, etc.

Contractor: Big Creek Construction, LTD, of Hewitt, Texas

Cost: $3.07 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Early 2017

Mobile operations have been implemented as temporary centerline striping is applied. Work on FM 1616 is ongoing. FM 315 is complete.

SH 31 Bridge Painting Project – Westbound at Trinity River/Eastbound at Cedar Creek

Limits: From just east of Cedar Creek to just west of the Trinity River

Contractor: Olympus Painting Contractors Inc., of Clearwater, Florida

Cost: $2.3 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Early 2017

Work resumes under the westbound Trinity River Bridge to correct erosion problems. Motorists should expect periodic lane closures in the westbound outside travel lane on the west end of the river bridge.

Rusk County – Henderson Maintenance plans to resume base repairs on FM 1251 from FM 2658 to the Panola County line, and on FM 2658 from SH 43 to FM 1251. Expect the roadway to be reduced to one lane carrying two-way traffic with flaggers and a pilot car providing traffic control.

Rusk County construction projects updates:

US 259 North Project

Limits: From Star to Loop 571

Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC

Cost: $4.3 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Early 2017

The contractor is placing the final striping on this project so alternating lane closures and delays can be expected. This 2.3 mile project includes base repairs, mill and inlay of asphalt surface, applying a hot mix overlay, and upgrading the pavement markings.

US 79 South Project

Limits: From Loop 571 in Henderson going southwest for 3.0 miles to FM 839

Contractor: Drewery Construction Co., Inc.

Cost: $6.7 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2017

Embankment is being placed on the widened edges of this portion of US 79. Watch for moving equipment near the edge of the travel lanes. Expect lane closures and delays with one-way traffic control. Flaggers and a pilot car will guide traffic through the work zone. The posted speed limit has been reduced to 60 mph throughout this work zone and is being enforced by DPS. The project includes widening the existing pavement and adding a center left turn lane resulting in a new asphalt surface when the job is completed.

FM 3135 Widening Project

Limits: 1.9 miles NE of US 79 (W of CR 222) north to 1.7 miles SW of FM 1251 (CR 262)

Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC

Cost: $2 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Early 2017

No work is scheduled for this project that consists of widening the pavement and installing milled centerline rumble strips on a three-mile section of roadway.

FM 95 Widening Project

Limits: FM 1798 to SH 315

Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC

Cost: $2.5 million

Anticipated Completion Date: January 2017

No work is scheduled for this project that is widening a four-mile section of the road and adding shoulders.

SH 43 Overlay Project

Limits: From four miles south of FM 2658 to FM 3231

Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC

Cost: $4.6 million

Anticipated Completion Date: January 2017

Metal beam guard fence is being installed on this project. Expect alternating lane closures with flaggers and a pilot car providing traffic control. The project consists of placing an asphalt overlay on the roadway, base repairs, and new metal beam guard fence.

Van Zandt County – Canton Maintenance plans to address erosion issues at several locations on I-20, including at FM 859, at Tank Farm Road and at Saline Creek. Lane closures are possible.

Van Zandt County construction projects updates:

SH 198 Widening Project

Limits: from SH 243 in Canton southwest to 0.4 miles northeast of FM 316 near Phalba

Contractor: Big Creek Construction, Ltd., of Waco

Cost: $5 million

Anticipated Completion Date: January 2017

No work is scheduled on this widening job. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control.

FM 316 Widening Project

Limits: From FM 1256 south to FM 3080

Contractor: Big Creek Construction, Ltd., of Hewitt

Cost: $255,474.00

Anticipated Completion Date: January 2017

No work is scheduled on this project to widen the roadway as well as install safety end treatments and advance warning signs.

FM 314 Widening Project

• Limits: from I-20 to the Van Zandt/Henderson County line

• Contractor: A.L. Helmcamp, Inc., of Buffalo

• Cost: $11.9 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2018

The contractor is installing permanent signage from SH 64 south to the Henderson County line. No lane closures are planned.

FM 1256 Widening Project

• Limits: from FM 316 eastward to SH 19

• Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd.

• Cost: $5.8 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2018

No work is planned on this project that is widening almost eight miles of the roadway. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control.

County Roads Bridge Replacement Projects

• Limits: CR 3105 at Crooked Creek, CR 3809 at Negro Creek, CR 4404 at Cream Level Creek, and CR 2908 at Purtis Creek

• Contractor: Stateline Construction, LLC.

• Cost: $1.4 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2017

The contractor continues work to remove the existing bridge on CR 3105 at Crooked Creek where a new bridge is being constructed. The roadway is closed to thru traffic with completion anticipated in February 2017. CR 3809 at Negro Creek is open to thru traffic.

I-20 Westbound Exit Relocation Project

• Limits: FM 314 WB Exit Ramp and Frontage Road

• Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd.

• Cost: $4.6 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2017

Work continues to extend drainage structures and install storm water control measures on this I-20 project to relocate the I-20 WB Exit Ramp at FM 314 and reconstruct the frontage road. No lane closures are expected on I-20. Phase I of the project includes reconstructing the frontage road and building the new exit ramp 1.13 miles east of FM 314. This requires closing a portion of the frontage road for several months from approximately 500 feet east of the current exit ramp to about 3,250 feet eastward. The existing ramp and frontage road from the ramp west to FM 314 will remain open during this phase of work. Phase II will consist of constructing a detour from the FM 314 intersection eastward for about 2,000 feet, and completing the frontage road west to the intersection.

Wood County – Mineola Maintenance plans to conduct pavement level up work on FM 1254. Base repairs are scheduled for FM 1643, FM 1647 and FM 2088. Expect lane closures at all locations with flaggers directing traffic.

I-20 Total Maintenance Contract

Limits: Gregg, Smith and Van Zandt counties

Contractor: Fireman Excavating

Routine maintenance activities are ongoing on I-20 with moving operations throughout the week:

– Debris Removal: Monday from the inside lane through all three counties

– Debris Removal: Tuesday from the outside lane through all three counties

No lane closures planned but that is subject to change.