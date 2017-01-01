DALLAS (AP) – Dallas police had been bracing for a busy New Year’s Eve night and early Jan. 1 after escalating trends of illegal fireworks and gunfire to celebrate the holiday. They weren’t disappointed. Police report they received 711 calls about gunfire in the four hours ending at 2 a.m. Sunday, including 436 of them after midnight. Another 282 calls were about illegal fireworks. Police had warned anyone firing guns into the air to celebrate the new year that those bullets have to come down and the shooter could face manslaughter or criminally negligent homicide charges if someone was killed.