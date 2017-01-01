Today is Sunday January 01, 2017
logo graphic
logo graphic
listen live graphic
Advertisement
Advertisement

Dallas Police Report 711 Gunfire Calls to Bring in 2017

Posted/updated on: January 1, 2017 at 3:43 pm
Print Friendly

DALLAS (AP) – Dallas police had been bracing for a busy New Year’s Eve night and early Jan. 1 after escalating trends of illegal fireworks and gunfire to celebrate the holiday. They weren’t disappointed. Police report they received 711 calls about gunfire in the four hours ending at 2 a.m. Sunday, including 436 of them after midnight. Another 282 calls were about illegal fireworks. Police had warned anyone firing guns into the air to celebrate the new year that those bullets have to come down and the shooter could face manslaughter or criminally negligent homicide charges if someone was killed.

Dallas Police Report 711 Gunfire Calls to Bring in 2017

Posted/updated on: January 1, 2017 at 3:43 pm
Print Friendly

DALLAS (AP) – Dallas police had been bracing for a busy New Year’s Eve night and early Jan. 1 after escalating trends of illegal fireworks and gunfire to celebrate the holiday. They weren’t disappointed. Police report they received 711 calls about gunfire in the four hours ending at 2 a.m. Sunday, including 436 of them after midnight. Another 282 calls were about illegal fireworks. Police had warned anyone firing guns into the air to celebrate the new year that those bullets have to come down and the shooter could face manslaughter or criminally negligent homicide charges if someone was killed.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement